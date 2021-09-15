M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 194.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

