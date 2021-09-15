M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 780.47 ($10.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £425.91 million and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.54. M.P. Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.