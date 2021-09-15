Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 388 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. 32,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

