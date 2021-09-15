Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,135. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

