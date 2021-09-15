Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.20. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,401. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

