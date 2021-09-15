Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 16,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

