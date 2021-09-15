Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $30.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,881.29. 52,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,721.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2,428.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

