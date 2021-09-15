Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.01. 50,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

