Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Up 2.2%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$107.32 and last traded at C$107.32. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.62.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

