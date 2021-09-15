Managed Account Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 17,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

