Managed Account Services Inc. Has $443,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.