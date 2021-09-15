Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 126,087 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,697. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.29.

