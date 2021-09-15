Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.