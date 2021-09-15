Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,452. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

