Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.15

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €60.15 ($70.76) and traded as low as €51.80 ($60.94). Manz shares last traded at €52.90 ($62.24), with a volume of 19,492 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.43. The firm has a market cap of $417.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

