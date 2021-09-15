Marcum Wealth LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.93. 15,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

