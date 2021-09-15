Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 153,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

