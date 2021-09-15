Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $244.49. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

