MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 133.16% from the stock’s current price.

MariMed stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 356,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,522. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

