Mark David Brazeal Sells 9,453 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.