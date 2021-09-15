Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $5.03 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

