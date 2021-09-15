Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.84. 34,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

