Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after buying an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,979. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.