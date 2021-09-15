Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $916.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 916 ($11.97) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.81), with a volume of 194114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Marlowe in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 822.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.47. The stock has a market cap of £712.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.