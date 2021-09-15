Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1,003.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $252,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

