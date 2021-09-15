Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23,042.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 657.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 204,258 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of MMC opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

