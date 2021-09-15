MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 381.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

