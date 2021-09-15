MCF Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

