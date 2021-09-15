MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

NYSE D opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.