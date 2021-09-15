MCF Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Exelon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Exelon by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 708,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

