MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,539 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 501.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

