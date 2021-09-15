Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Raised by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,615. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

