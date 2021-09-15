Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.18. 13,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,850. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of C$170.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.61.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.