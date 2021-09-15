Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 118.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.