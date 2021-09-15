Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $73,000 Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 282,700.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

