Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.73 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.