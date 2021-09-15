Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 87.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $5,832,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.