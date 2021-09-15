Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,021 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

FDX opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.