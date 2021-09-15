Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 362,916 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,916 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

