Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,501 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

