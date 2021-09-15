Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.