MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $658,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.