Michael D. Peduzzi Acquires 5,000 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

