Michelle Sun Choe Sells 21,223 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

