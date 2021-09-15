MicroBitcoin Market Cap Hits $504,753.80 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $504,753.80 and approximately $35.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 254.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006060 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057786 BTC.

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

