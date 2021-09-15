Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,648 shares of company stock worth $11,023,940. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.