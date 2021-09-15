Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 15,893 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 973.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

