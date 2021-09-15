Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.