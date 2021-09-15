Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $224,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 377.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

