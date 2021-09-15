Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $93,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.